Friday, 17 April 2020

You’ve Got To Bail Everyone Out, Says Barry Diller



You've got to bail everyone out says Expedia and IAC Chairman Barry Diller. The damage that is being done every day is enormous. Everybody needs to be bailed out of this one-time thing and we'll worry about paying the bills later.



