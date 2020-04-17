You’ve Got To Bail Everyone Out, Says Barry Diller

Global  

WebProNews Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
You've got to bail everyone out says Expedia and IAC Chairman Barry Diller. The damage that is being done every day is enormous. Everybody needs to be bailed out of this one-time thing and we'll worry about paying the bills later.

Rich Ord
