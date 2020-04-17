BBC weatherman kills the channel's theme song on drums after delivering the forecast

A weatherman has recorded himself playing along to the BBC News theme music on drums moments after he broadcast a weather report from home. BBC North West’s Owain Wyn Evans shared footage of himself dashing to his drum kit after finishing his segment so he could play along to the closing music.
