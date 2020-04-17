BBC weatherman kills the channel's theme song on drums after delivering the forecast

The BBC's Owain Wyn Evans took working from home to an entirely new level.



The Welsh weatherman for the BBC tweeted out a video where he covered the BBC News theme song immediately after wrapping up the forecast on the drums. And he absolutely killed it.



