BBC weatherman kills the channel's theme song on drums after delivering the forecast

Mashable Friday, 17 April 2020
The BBC's Owain Wyn Evans took working from home to an entirely new level. 

The Welsh weatherman for the BBC tweeted out a video where he covered the BBC News theme song immediately after wrapping up the forecast on the drums. And he absolutely killed it. 

"When they said try working from home I didn’t realise they’d...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Weatherman drums along to BBC News theme music

Weatherman drums along to BBC News theme music 00:57

 A weatherman has recorded himself playing along to the BBC News theme music on drums moments after he broadcast a weather report from home. BBC North West’s Owain Wyn Evans shared footage of himself dashing to his drum kit after finishing his segment so he could play along to the closing music.

