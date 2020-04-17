Global  

Michelle Obama will entertain your kids for you

Mashable Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Attention overworked, stressed-out parents: Michelle Obama has got your kids covered. At least for the next four Mondays.

Starting April 20 at noon EDT, the former first lady will be reading children's books live in a weekly event dubbed "Mondays with Michelle." Obama will read a different beloved children's book for four...
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting

Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting 01:12

 Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting Obama and the non-partisan organization she co-chairs, When We All Vote, issued a statement in support of the practice on Monday. When We All Vote, via statement When We All Vote, via statement When We All Vote, via statement Other...

