Friday, 17 April 2020 () Attention overworked, stressed-out parents: Michelle Obama has got your kids covered. At least for the next four Mondays.
Starting April 20 at noon EDT, the former first lady will be reading children's books live in a weekly event dubbed "Mondays with Michelle." Obama will read a different beloved children's book for four...
Michelle Obama's Voter Registration Group Supports Mail-In Voting Obama and the non-partisan organization she co-chairs, When We All Vote, issued a statement in support of the practice on Monday. When We All Vote, via statement When We All Vote, via statement When We All Vote, via statement Other...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Nigeria News Hub LA [Mashable] Michelle Obama will entertain your kids for you https://t.co/rKcq9SQLTn https://t.co/z0Z91h5qIS 3 hours ago