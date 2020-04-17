Michelle Obama will entertain your kids for you

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Attention overworked, stressed-out parents: Michelle Obama has got your kids covered. At least for the next four Mondays.



Starting April 20 at noon EDT, the former first lady will be reading children's books live in a weekly event dubbed "Mondays with Michelle." Obama will read a different beloved children's book for four... 👓 View full article

