New Yorkers can now officially get married over Zoom

Mashable Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
It's not exactly a beach at sunset, but hey, it's the person that matters.

As of today, New Yorkers are officially able to get married remotely over video conference. That's according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's aide Melissa DeRosa, who announced the good news at a Saturday press conference. 

"We are today signing...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Yorkers Cover Up As Mandatory Face Covering Executive Order Goes Into Effect

New Yorkers Cover Up As Mandatory Face Covering Executive Order Goes Into Effect 01:39

 Saturday was the first full day for mandatory face covers for New Yorkers in places where social distancing isn't possible; CBS2's Cory James reports.

