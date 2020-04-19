Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training

Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training

Mashable Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Add some skills to your résumé after completing the All-In-One Microsoft Office Professional Suite Certification Prep Bundle for $34.99, a 98% savings as of April 19.

--------------------

Before you update your résumé with a bunch of trendy fonts, you might want to circle back to the skills...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FSchneiderling

ⓢⓒⓗⓝⓔⓘⓓⓔⓡ 🇰🇪 RT @FSchneiderling: Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training https://t.co/hluN54uw94 via @mashable 5 hours ago

FSchneiderling

ⓢⓒⓗⓝⓔⓘⓓⓔⓡ 🇰🇪 Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training https://t.co/hluN54uw94 via @mashable 5 hours ago

deanroon

Dean Roon Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training: TL;DR: Add some skills to your résumé af… https://t.co/zCBuGVT6A5 6 hours ago

BARIBULUT1

BARIŞ BULUT Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training https://t.co/i1MEbZ8MTr 8 hours ago

digitalmalaysia

Digital Malaysia Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training https://t.co/DlKIkPjaB5 8 hours ago

TechnoCruze

Techno Cruze Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training https://t.co/wlUrZF2vCx 9 hours ago

JamesWeaver25

James Weaver Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training https://t.co/ueViePLbpM 10 hours ago

ThSean22

SeanThomas22 Master the 5 most essential Microsoft Office tools with this $35 training https://t.co/1osX8jeebi 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.