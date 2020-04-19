Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Our future is in the cloud — and this AWS Cloud Bootcamp can get you ready for it.

Our future is in the cloud — and this AWS Cloud Bootcamp can get you ready for it.

The Next Web Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
Our future is in the cloud — and this AWS Cloud Bootcamp can get you ready for it.The opportunities are there for those looking to make a name for themself and start a career as a proven AWS expert with the training in The All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp. Right now, it’s available for only $34.99, an over 90 percent savings from TNW Deals.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cezarnaz

Cezar Nazareth ⚡(🇧🇷) @BinanceAcademy A love iExec $RLC. Cloud computing is the future of IT, and decentralized cloud will be a demand so… https://t.co/6owONluoG9 2 minutes ago

gutsthebadass

Guts Who'd Settle the Score Cloud from FF7 or Future Trunks from DBZ??! 🤔 https://t.co/E14tSkva3p 9 minutes ago

hacking_future

Hacking Essentials Here's a #mustread link about #cloudsecurity #cybersecuritycertifications posted last week https://t.co/hMLwuzavjx… https://t.co/8jb6Os9t4R 12 minutes ago

tsuna2708

恩🇭🇰🇹🇼 ✋☝️믕‿믕人눈_눈 RT @StopBeijing2022: IS THIS A GOOD IDEA? 👇 https://t.co/WwJ0ghVNWV China's 🇨🇳 Alibaba cloud services will help broadcast ALL future @Olym… 18 minutes ago

JamesHVanHoute

James H. Van Houte Personally, I'd rather every citizen have equal power to shape this nation's future, than live under an ever cloud… https://t.co/Wli0D5gvCT 30 minutes ago

LibertyCenter1

Liberty Center One With the latest advancements in the Cloud, it's no surprise, the Cloud can do wonders for your business and its fut… https://t.co/GHbnr4esfE 31 minutes ago

stocksharks_

Stock Sharks Alibaba said on Monday it would invest 200 billion yuan ($28.26 billion) in its cloud computing division over the n… https://t.co/CDvSNhVYSF 41 minutes ago

Alpha199347812

Alpha1 RT @AYCLearnDigital: ht: @Fisher85M copy @MikeQuindazzi @antgrasso #Digital Cortex and the workspace of the future Infographic #IoT #AI #… 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.