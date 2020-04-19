Our future is in the cloud — and this AWS Cloud Bootcamp can get you ready for it.

Sunday, 19 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The opportunities are there for those looking to make a name for themself and start a career as a proven AWS expert with the training in The All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp. Right now, it’s available for only $34.99, an over 90 percent savings from TNW Deals. The opportunities are there for those looking to make a name for themself and start a career as a proven AWS expert with the training in The All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp. Right now, it’s available for only $34.99, an over 90 percent savings from TNW Deals. 👓 View full article

