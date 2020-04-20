Global  

Australia will make Facebook and Google pay media organisations for content

Mashable Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Though Facebook and Google generate significant income through online advertising, most of their content is actually created by other, smaller websites. Now the Australian government is taking steps to force tech giants to pay for that work.

The Australian government has ordered the Australian Competition and Consumer...
