Netflix's 'Cooked with Cannabis' gets weed cuisine, but can't make it fun

Mashable Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Cooked with Cannabis isn't the first of its kind, but it is the latest to miss the mark.

On Monday (yes, April 20), Netflix dropped all six episodes of its new weed-infused cooking competition hosted by "Milkshake" singer-turned-chef Kelis and cannabis cuisine expert Leather Storrs. Each episode, three guest chefs are...
