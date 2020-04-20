Mother's Day is right around the corner, but with social distancing guidelines it may feel like you wont be able to hug her this year. Stacey Bresnahan, Founder of Laubahn Perfumes, didn't like the idea of not being able to hug her mom in person, so she created a special hug that can be sent straight...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Ethan Scott Get your mom something extra-cozy for Mother's Day this year https://t.co/3aAEwXs7IR https://t.co/8txqsflm8l 4 hours ago
James Weaver Get your mom something extra-cozy for Mother's Day this year https://t.co/p43z3htWVs 4 hours ago
TIN-Tech Bloggers Get your mom something extra-cozy for Mothers Day this year (Miller Kern/Mashable!) https://t.co/LsPA5aW3Zb 6 hours ago
Mario Nader Get your mom something extra-cozy for Mother's Day this year https://t.co/kh4IotpYAR 6 hours ago
Josiane Ghanem Get your mom something extra-cozy for Mother's Day this year https://t.co/HsF1e8QlQq 6 hours ago
Georgy M Mathew Get your mom something extra-cozy for Mother's Day this year https://t.co/H93ozCKNpG 6 hours ago
Mazen Mounzir Get your mom something extra-cozy for Mother's Day this year https://t.co/uI1ZrC7NLn 6 hours ago
Rita Tawil Get your mom something extra-cozy for Mother's Day this year https://t.co/IMDUe5IFuh 6 hours ago