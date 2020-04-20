Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality

Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality

Mashable Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Reality is a mucky concept. 

It’s supposed to mean the same thing to everyone: a universal understanding of how things "actually" are, rather than how we think they are or wish they might be. But considering no two people's realities are the same — we all face different losses, different wins, different rules, different...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Duncan Trussell On Netflix's

Duncan Trussell On Netflix's "The Midnight Gospel," Joe Rogan, George Carlin 08:54

 The actor and comedian talks with CBS Local's about his new Netflix animated series, being a stand-up comedian, traveling on the road with Joe Rogan, and meeting George Carlin at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kreativejot

Kreativejot Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality https://t.co/OVDJzvO3a2 https://t.co/QcOk9TCUHy 19 minutes ago

AppleMagazine

AppleMagazine Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality https://t.co/2nXUXmlT6F https://t.co/otI6ohzinO 19 minutes ago

pathak_vinay

Vinay Pathak Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality https://t.co/X496Zk4A3f https://t.co/LD6xtifaxA 19 minutes ago

amiablehetal01

Hetal Bhatt Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality https://t.co/zIyS5P5E8l https://t.co/CDZ5AyEpu6 19 minutes ago

DespoinaKadi

Δεσποινα Καδη Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality https://t.co/jfsDZnxhou https://t.co/rhC9TF3Dv9 19 minutes ago

dlvr_sports

dlvr sports Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality https://t.co/GUVdPCVDUT https://t.co/GdCIuWi0R3 19 minutes ago

CitrinTech

Citrin Technologies Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality https://t.co/kLx67zohtH https://t.co/3yu16uPZ8i 19 minutes ago

kencambridge

Ken Cambridge Netflix's 'The Midnight Gospel' pulls the ripcord on reality https://t.co/bteMiW1NbQ 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.