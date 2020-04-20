Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Shopify Inc said on Monday it would provide cash advances to small businesses in Canada that are struggling due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kninja Knetwork RT @JimBourke: Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus https://t.co/eZ4f62v2F4 https://t.co/k… 3 seconds ago Jim Bourke Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus https://t.co/eZ4f62v2F4 https://t.co/ktwzYsZbiR 4 minutes ago Patriot Analogies Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus - https://t.co/OTUkz3ibz8 20 minutes ago 1Network "Shopify to Offer Cash Loan Advances for Small Businesses in Canada Hit by Coronavirus" by Reuters via NYT… https://t.co/SYgksAsYEY 24 minutes ago The Galiano Group Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus https://t.co/kOzuOW3tj4 27 minutes ago Investing.com News Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus - https://t.co/6PF9nKbL7Y 29 minutes ago Devdiscourse Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus https://t.co/S74kJDzgUM 47 minutes ago