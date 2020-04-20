Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus

Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Shopify Inc said on Monday it would provide cash advances to small businesses in Canada that are struggling due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kninjaknetwork

Kninja Knetwork RT @JimBourke: Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus https://t.co/eZ4f62v2F4 https://t.co/k… 3 seconds ago

JimBourke

Jim Bourke Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus https://t.co/eZ4f62v2F4 https://t.co/ktwzYsZbiR 4 minutes ago

VauneAnalogies

Patriot Analogies Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus - https://t.co/OTUkz3ibz8 20 minutes ago

1NetworkMktg

1Network "Shopify to Offer Cash Loan Advances for Small Businesses in Canada Hit by Coronavirus" by Reuters via NYT… https://t.co/SYgksAsYEY 24 minutes ago

thegalianogroup

The Galiano Group Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus https://t.co/kOzuOW3tj4 27 minutes ago

newsinvesting

Investing.com News Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus - https://t.co/6PF9nKbL7Y 29 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Shopify to offer cash loan advances for small businesses in Canada hit by coronavirus https://t.co/S74kJDzgUM 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.