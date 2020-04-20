Global  

Oil prices are negative and nobody is really sure what that means

Mashable Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
As the coronavirus pandemic stretches into 2020, the cost of crude oil plummeted to less than $0 per barrel on Monday. 

What does that mean? Most on Twitter are confused. 

Social distancing orders and self-quarantine mean that many oil suppliers have an excess of crude oil, since energy needs are down. Because the United...
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published
News video: Ramifications Of Negative Oil Prices Could Be Significant In Colorado

Ramifications Of Negative Oil Prices Could Be Significant In Colorado 02:37

 As businesses and travelers sit idle during coronavirus stay-at-home orders, demand for oil has plummeted.

diversitylead

DiversityLeaders Top story: Oil prices are negative and nobody is really sure what that means https://t.co/FLnAXV7WM9, see more https://t.co/HDZgM9QYG8 1 minute ago

samlaw_nathan

Samuel N. Lawrence ♍ Oil prices are negative and nobody is really sure what that means https://t.co/Dr4rSSa4xh via @mashable 12 minutes ago

PRgoesSocial

Arnold Melm Top story: Oil prices are negative and nobody is really sure what that means https://t.co/Kh52DiO9db, see more https://t.co/yEsSljSSGR 13 minutes ago

countUP

Arnold Melm Top story: Oil prices are negative and nobody is really sure what that means https://t.co/3XyNSqjGAI, see more https://t.co/5RNp2bavzp 13 minutes ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Oil prices are negative and nobody is really sure what that means https://t.co/Yk42vaAjvW #tech #news #smallbiz https://t.co/46wIOyLjfK 16 minutes ago

Rasha_Alazawe

Rasha Alazawe RT @HSajwanization: Oil prices are negative and nobody is really sure what that means https://t.co/kTrGeSrC4Y via @Mashable 32 minutes ago

WebHostingUK

GHI WEB HOSTING DIGITAL MARKETING ONLINE Oil prices are negative and nobody is really sure what that means https://t.co/kEyS4Z32jX https://t.co/4Bkh9twlOU 36 minutes ago

syazwanyyzaty

cajwani So China can buy US now Oil prices are negative and nobody is really sure what that means https://t.co/Iko2GMIDx6 1 hour ago

