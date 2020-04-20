Walmart's streaming service to be bought by Comcast-owned Fandango Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Walmart Inc's video-on-demand service, Vudu, said on Monday it would be acquired by Fandango Media LLC, a movie ticketing service owned by cable company Comcast Corp. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this