WhatsApp will soon support group calls with up to 8 people

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )





This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: WhatsApp Zoom, Houseparty, and Duo should be afraid. The world’s most popular chat service WhatsApp is expanding its group call limit to eight people. As first reported by WABetaInfo, the company is rolling out this feature in its beta versions of iOS(2.20.50.25) and Android(2.20.133) across the globe. [Read: The New Yorker’s crossword now has a co-op mode and it’s bloody addictive] Several users on Twitter also posted that the upgrade is now available for them. *WhatsApp New Group call… all 8 participants need the latest version* pic.twitter.com/xWBkItGVUE — Vancha Kondal Reddy (@kondalreddyv) April 21, 2020 [email protected] new call limit feature enabled…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: WhatsApp 👓 View full article

