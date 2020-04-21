Global  

Stanley Tucci teaching you to make a Negroni is the most soothing thing in your feed

Mashable Tuesday, 21 April 2020
When I got up this morning, I had no idea that something deeply soothing awaited me on the internet. But here I am, watching Stanley Tucci making a Negroni in his kitchen and I feel utterly relaxed by it. 

Ina Garten likely paved the way for The Devil Wears Prada star with her boozy cosmopolitan recipe.

But now is the time...
