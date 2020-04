Stanley Tucci teaching you to make a Negroni is the most soothing thing in your feed Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

When I got up this morning, I had no idea that something deeply soothing awaited me on the internet. But here I am, watching Stanley Tucci making a Negroni in his kitchen and I feel utterly relaxed by it.ย



Ina Garten likely paved the way for The Devil Wears Prada star with her boozy cosmopolitan recipe.



But now is the time... ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TECH|GEEK|REBEL Stanley Tucci teaching you to make a Negroni is the most soothing thing in your feed https://t.co/S64cbrJ8xb #techโ€ฆ https://t.co/MS1pYD9MbB 6 minutes ago ฯ‰เนเนโˆ‚y #StanleyTucci teaching you to make a Negroni is the most soothing thing in your feed https://t.co/bMuerfWJy7 https://t.co/yrQPv0ABBd 11 minutes ago Carl Miller Stanley Tucci teaching you to make a Negroni is the most soothing thing in your feed https://t.co/EmmlSsl8yO 11 minutes ago okemini rabbi otum Stanley Tucci teaching you to make a Negroni is the most soothing thing in your feed https://t.co/xhi1L5S6CR https://t.co/NkhavQhU3V 17 minutes ago