Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Trevor Noah's honest reaction to being stuck indoors will be felt by introverts everywhere

Trevor Noah's honest reaction to being stuck indoors will be felt by introverts everywhere

Mashable Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
For many people who are currently social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, the thought of going outside and doing normal things again — going shopping, say, or heading for a meal out — is something to be longed for.

But not everyone. Some people, like Trevor Noah, are only too happy to stay indoors.

"I'll be...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.