Streaming service HBO Max to launch on May 27

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia said on Tuesday it's streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like "Love Life", "Legendary" and new episodes of the popular "Looney Tunes Cartoons".
