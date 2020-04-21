Streaming service HBO Max to launch on May 27

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia said on Tuesday it's streaming service, HBO Max, will launch on May 27, featuring original shows like "Love Life", "Legendary" and new episodes of the popular "Looney Tunes Cartoons".
