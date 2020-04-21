Working from home and need a scanner? There's a free one built into your iPhone.

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

So, you’re working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic and you have a document you need to scan. You've seen the slew of third-party scanner apps you have to pay for in the App Store. Which one to choose?



But wait! Before you do that ... did you know Apple put a free, built-in scanner right in your iPhone?







I was... 👓 View full article

