Richard Branson is mortgaging his $100M Caribbean island to save Virgin jobs

The Next Web Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Richard Branson is mortgaging his $100M Caribbean island to save Virgin jobsPour one out for billionaire Richard Branson: The enigmatic Virgin founder has been reduced to borrowing cash against his prized private island in the Caribbean to make ends meet during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Branson broke the news in a blog after requests for government bailouts of his commercial airlines Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia were met with indifference. The latter just entered voluntary administration. [Read: Airbnb was meant to IPO in 2020, but coronavirus has it borrowing billions] Branson bought then-uninhabited Necker Island for $180,000 in 1978, but its recent value is estimated at a very cool $100 million. The…

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today 21 April 2020

Watch: Here’s The Latest On Coronavirus Today 21 April 2020 03:30

 US President Donald Trump will sign a temporary order to halt all immigration into the country although no further details have been shared on the time and scope of the ban yet. The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged countries not to politicise...

