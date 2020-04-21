Richard Branson is mortgaging his $100M Caribbean island to save Virgin jobs Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Pour one out for billionaire Richard Branson: The enigmatic Virgin founder has been reduced to borrowing cash against his prized private island in the Caribbean to make ends meet during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Branson broke the news in a blog after requests for government bailouts of his commercial airlines Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Australia were met with indifference. The latter just entered voluntary administration. [Read: Airbnb was meant to IPO in 2020, but coronavirus has it borrowing billions] Branson bought then-uninhabited Necker Island for $180,000 in 1978, but its recent value is estimated at a very cool $100 million. The…



