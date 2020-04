Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Animal shelters all across the U.S. have seen a surge in foster and adoption applications from those stuck at home. We spoke to Muddy Paws Rescue, and Best Friends Animal Society, to see how they're handling the demands. Read more...



More about Mashable Video, Adoption, Animal Shelters, Foster, and Coronavirus πŸ‘“ View full article