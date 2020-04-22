Facebook invests $5.7B in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio to bring small businesses online Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Facebook today announced that it investing ₹43,574 crores ($5.67 billion) into India’s biggest carrier, Reliance Jio, to pick up 9.99% stake in the company. It’s the social network’s biggest investment in the country till date. Last month, Financial Times reported that the social networking giant was in talks with Jio to make an investment. However, the deal was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first project through the partnership, both companies will participate in programs that help small businesses, farmers, and, shop owners reach more customers through digital services. [Read: Why Facebook is thinking about investing in India’s biggest…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Facebook Facebook today announced that it investing ₹43,574 crores ($5.67 billion) into India’s biggest carrier, Reliance Jio, to pick up 9.99% stake in the company. It’s the social network’s biggest investment in the country till date. Last month, Financial Times reported that the social networking giant was in talks with Jio to make an investment. However, the deal was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first project through the partnership, both companies will participate in programs that help small businesses, farmers, and, shop owners reach more customers through digital services. [Read: Why Facebook is thinking about investing in India’s biggest…This story continues at The Next WebOr just read more coverage about: Facebook 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ni8Dweller RT @Iyengarish: Wow. Facebook is investing $5.7 billion in Indian mobile network Reliance Jio. https://t.co/l7fQJelGkP 6 minutes ago Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Facebook invests $5.7B in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio to bring small businesses online… https://t.co/0EBw7UQSeT 21 minutes ago parvez ahmed RT @thenextweb: Facebook invests $5.7B in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio to bring small businesses online (story by @Indianidle) https:… 24 minutes ago eric Facebook today announced that it investing ₹43,574 crores ($5.67 billion) into India’s biggest carrier, Reliance Ji… https://t.co/pjDFv4XjkK 29 minutes ago Darren Culbreath #Facebook invests $5.7B in #Indian mobile carrier #RelianceJio to bring small businesses online #$5.7B… https://t.co/spgTNO3lJA 39 minutes ago TNW Facebook invests $5.7B in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio to bring small businesses online (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/7d6hNFvT1m 40 minutes ago Hard Fork | by TNW Facebook invests $5.7B in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio to bring small businesses online https://t.co/lcOZWuBIDi 42 minutes ago