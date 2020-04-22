Global  

Facebook invests $5.7B in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio to bring small businesses online

The Next Web Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Facebook invests $5.7B in Indian mobile carrier Reliance Jio to bring small businesses onlineFacebook today announced that it investing ₹43,574 crores ($5.67 billion) into India’s biggest carrier, Reliance Jio, to pick up 9.99% stake in the company. It’s the social network’s biggest investment in the country till date. Last month, Financial Times reported that the social networking giant was in talks with Jio to make an investment. However, the deal was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. For the first project through the partnership, both companies will participate in programs that help small businesses, farmers, and, shop owners reach more customers through digital services. [Read: Why Facebook is thinking about investing in India’s biggest…

This story continues at The Next Web

