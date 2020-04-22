Senator Wants Apple and Google CEOs to Be Personally Responsible For Coronavirus Tracking App Privacy
|
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
WebProNews
Senator Wants Apple and Google CEOs to Be Personally Responsible For Coronavirus Tracking App Privacy
In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Senator Josh Hawley wants both CEOs to take personal responsibility for customer privacy.
Senator Wants Apple and Google CEOs to Be Personally Responsible For Coronavirus Tracking App Privacy
Matt Milano