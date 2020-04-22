Senator Wants Apple and Google CEOs to Be Personally Responsible For Coronavirus Tracking App Privacy

Global  

WebProNews Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Senator Josh Hawley wants both CEOs to take personal responsibility for customer privacy.

Matt Milano
