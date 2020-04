Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It’s hard not to enjoy Tom Holland and his charming Peter Parker, not matter how old you are — but nobody loves him like a three-year-old in a tiny Spider-Man costume.



Holland jumped on video chat with Kimmel from his (apparently very boozy) London sharehouse, with his three housemates serving as the “audience”, to... 👓 View full article