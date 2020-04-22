Like millions of New Yorkers, Michael Moore is currently self-isolating at home. But he hasn't let social distancing slow down his productivity. During an appearance on The Late Show on Tuesday, the documentary-maker told Stephen Colbert about his new movie — a feature length documentary about climate change, Planet of the ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this ET Canada .@MMFlint talks to @StephenAtHome about his new documentary #PlanetoftheHumans https://t.co/7MpCz1tHKR 12 minutes ago Social Media Mgmt Interesting Tidbits: Michael Moore talks to Stephen Colbert about his new climate change documentary https://t.co/blrSbOPH4f via @Mashable 1 hour ago Сrazyplanet RT @mashable: Michael Moore talks to Stephen Colbert about his new climate change documentary https://t.co/PWSD66vQER https://t.co/IY7sP1Yg… 1 hour ago Helen Baker Michael Moore talks to Stephen Colbert about his new climate change documentary https://t.co/PvL3SdptCC https://t.co/9jujvSD2h1 1 hour ago Three Palms Media Michael Moore talks to Stephen Colbert about his new climate change documentary #smallbiz https://t.co/Xz4TRzU0ua 1 hour ago TECH|GEEK|REBEL Michael Moore talks to Stephen Colbert about his new climate change documentary https://t.co/Y7WqpV64Ii #tech #news… https://t.co/utD745OvEK 1 hour ago Rainer Ebbers Michael Moore talks to Stephen Colbert about his new climate change documentary https://t.co/ZZHngvVirq https://t.co/41N6GFGGvt 2 hours ago XpressBriefing Michael Moore talks to Stephen Colbert about his new climate change documentary - https://t.co/sfOPX3OSC6 https://t.co/ugDMfyaGKP 2 hours ago