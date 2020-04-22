Show mom (and Mother Earth) some love with these eco-friendly gifts

Mother's Day is right around the corner, but with social distancing guidelines it may feel like you wont be able to hug her this year. Stacey Bresnahan, Founder of Laubahn Perfumes, didn't like the idea of not being able to hug her mom in person, so she created a special hug that can be sent straight...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
laurine RT @lucyhale: HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our Mother Earth ! I was supposed to take another solo trip to Yosemite this year, but because of current c… 5 seconds ago
Lucy Hale HAPPY BIRTHDAY to our Mother Earth ! I was supposed to take another solo trip to Yosemite this year, but because of… https://t.co/RKycHBgsx0 1 minute ago
im probably high RT @Omarion: Happy 50th 🌍 Mother Earth 💜💜💜. #EarthDay Stay safe but hug a tree or wear no socks in some grass. Show love to the earth toda… 1 minute ago