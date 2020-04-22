Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Star Wars Disney+ series coming from 'Russian Doll' co-creator Leslye Headland

Star Wars Disney+ series coming from 'Russian Doll' co-creator Leslye Headland

Mashable Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Sweet birthday baby Yoda!

Per a report from Variety, a new female-centric Star Wars series is headed to Disney+ with Emmy-nominated Russian Doll showrunner and co-creator Leslye Headland at the helm. 

Headland will become the second woman to lead a major Star Wars TV project after Deborah Chow, who was tapped to direct the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChecKtheCircuiT

Adam🌴 aka ChEcKtheCiRcUiT🔌 aka FuriousFievel✡ RT @JoeOtterson: EXCLUSIVE: Russian Doll's Leslye Headland is developing a Star Wars series at Disney Plus https://t.co/mVa6UvOPbe 6 seconds ago

BraedenAllaman

Braeden Allaman RT @DiscussingFilm: Leslye Headland’s Disney+ ‘STAR WARS’ series will reportedly be a female-driven action thriller with martial arts eleme… 20 seconds ago

AdamHerlihy17

Adam Herlihy RT @StarWars_Direct: BREAKING: A new female-centric live-action #StarWars @disneyplus series is reportedly now in development! https://t.co… 26 seconds ago

Mattakewls

Matthew RT @getFANDOM: New 'female-centric' Star Wars series is reportedly in development at Disney+ from 'Russian Doll' co-creator and showrunner… 30 seconds ago

emeir_faizal

Emeir Faizal RT @CultureCrave: Upcoming Star Wars Disney+ projects • Obi-Wan Kenobi series • Cassian Andor series • 'Female-centric' series • 'The Man… 33 seconds ago

BrainRockets

🌈 Tiff 🌈 RT @DanaSchwartzzz: This is incredible news. So excited for a new series from @LeslyeHeadland. Also worth reminding you all that Sleeping… 34 seconds ago

Melolarico

Anakin 🦩 RT @WDWNT: New “Female-Centric” Star Wars Series Reportedly in Development for Disney+ https://t.co/9jHrI3yPX3 https://t.co/uOlcQ1w12x 54 seconds ago

wustoo

Wustoo New ‘Star Wars’ Series Coming to Disney+ From ‘Russian Doll’ Showrunner Leslye Headland https://t.co/kpZi1ZORVv 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.