Here’s how to enable 2FA to keep your Nintendo Switch safe
Wednesday, 22 April 2020 () Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Your Nintendo account is what allows you to buy games on your Switch, and it’s likely linked to some form of payment. So you really don’t want it to be compromised. Luckily, Nintendo offers two-factor authentication (2FA), though you’ll need to have an authenticator app. Recently, we’ve heard several reports that Nintendo accounts were being hacked — to buy Fortnite V-bucks, of all things. Considering most of us are in the position where the Switch is…