Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Here’s how to enable 2FA to keep your Nintendo Switch safe

Here’s how to enable 2FA to keep your Nintendo Switch safe

The Next Web Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Here’s how to enable 2FA to keep your Nintendo Switch safeWelcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Your Nintendo account is what allows you to buy games on your Switch, and it’s likely linked to some form of payment. So you really don’t want it to be compromised. Luckily, Nintendo offers two-factor authentication (2FA), though you’ll need to have an authenticator app. Recently, we’ve heard several reports that Nintendo accounts were being hacked — to buy Fortnite V-bucks, of all things. Considering most of us are in the position where the Switch is…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Nintendo
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.