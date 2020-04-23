Global  

AT&T's 5G Network Now Covers 120 Million People

Thursday, 23 April 2020
AT&T’s 5G Network Now Covers 120 Million People

AT&T has announced its 5G network now covers 120 million people in 190 markets, up from 100 markets in its March 16 update.

AT&T’s 5G Network Now Covers 120 Million People
Matt Milano
