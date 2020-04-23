Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

WebProNews

AT&T’s 5G Network Now Covers 120 Million People



AT&T has announced its 5G network now covers 120 million people in 190 markets, up from 100 markets in its March 16 update.



