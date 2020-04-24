Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Do not inject yourself with bleach to cure coronavirus, holy crap

Do not inject yourself with bleach to cure coronavirus, holy crap

Mashable Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
I can’t believe I have to say this, but here we go: do not inject yourself with bleach[INS: You could die. :INS]

On Thursday, the President of the United States, one of the most politically powerful men in the world, seriously suggested the coronavirus could be killed by introducing disinfectant or a “very powerful...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

martiekaye2010

martie kaye RT @Chris39962442: Joe Biden political ad: Go #RidinWithBiden. I will never ask you to inject yourself with Lysol or Clorox bleach. https… 4 seconds ago

EickhoffRene

René.Eickhoff @realDonaldTrump @JohnsonLeads @realDonaldTrump please inject yourself with a bottle of bleach, you'll make the world happy for once.. 6 seconds ago

YumLemmingKebab

Sean Pilger @hasanthehun Did Trump actually say to drink bleach because from what I saw he actually said to inject yourself wit… https://t.co/DiDeayhrf0 27 seconds ago

kellycairns

Kelly Cairns Cure for #COVIDー19 = inject yourself with bleach... I mean I do love the stuff but that's a step too far don't you think? 😬 40 seconds ago

AngelAMelo1

Angel A. Melo RT @mashable: Injecting yourself with bleach won't protect you from the coronavirus, but it could kill you. https://t.co/8bQX85Mwpr 53 seconds ago

jamie_hall

Jamie Hall @MmichaelLlucy Their both-sides-ism has been pathological for years, but seriously, what on earth are they hedging… https://t.co/dvB8IzsfoQ 1 minute ago

SpiegelsMom

Spiegel's Mom Republicans voters: listen to your leader, Donald trump. After you inject yourself with isopropyl alcohol and ble… https://t.co/UZYmFNCOmJ 2 minutes ago

5cribblesvurt

Mr Scribble ³³º¹ Did they interview any pro-inject-yourself-with-bleach experts? They really deserve equal time. https://t.co/bhWRlwPePZ 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.