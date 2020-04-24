Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Google Tightens Reins on Advertisers

Google Tightens Reins on Advertisers

E-Commerce Times Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Google Tightens Reins on AdvertisersGoogle soon will require all advertisers to prove their legitimacy, regardless of the advertising content. All advertisers will have to verify their identity, submit personal IDs and business verification documents, said John Canfield, Google's director of product management for ads integrity. Google began requiring political advertisers to verify their identity in the runup to the 2018 elections.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Google Tightens Reins on Advertisers (Jack M. Germain/E-Commerce Times) https://t.co/bIlyqAZCuU 4 minutes ago

stgroupeu

ST GROUP Google Tightens Reins on Advertisers https://t.co/tDdpawWZnk 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.