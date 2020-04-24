Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double

Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double

The Next Web Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Remember when Elon Musk wound up in big trouble for joking about taking Tesla private if its stock price hit $420 — all to (allegedly) impress his pop-star girlfriend Grimes? That turned out to be arguably the most costly tweet of all time. Not only did Musk and Tesla each have to pay $20 million in civil penalties, but the SEC’s security fraud settlement also demanded that he step down as the company’s chairman for at least three years. Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2018 In an apparent response to being…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Tesla
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high [Video]

Tesla tumbles after Musk tweets stock too high

Shares of Tesla tumbled on Friday (May 1) after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker's high-flying stock was overly expensive. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
Tesla Considers Self-Driving Cars as a Subscription Service [Video]

Tesla Considers Self-Driving Cars as a Subscription Service

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, announced that the company's fully self-driving cars could come as a subscription service and will cost customers no less than $100 plus a month.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:13Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Elon Musk says Tesla’s stock price is too high, and now it has fallen

Elon Musk says Tesla’s stock price is too high, and now it has fallenTesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Friday that Tesla’s stock price is “too high imo,” and the stock fell immediately after. Tesla’s stock is down more than 8...
The Verge Also reported by •USATODAY.comJerusalem PostZee NewsCBC.caBusiness InsiderNYTimes.comThe AgeThe Next Web

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from TeslaElon Musk is close to a groin-thumping $750 million payoff now that Tesla stock has recovered much of its value lost since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this