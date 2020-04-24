That new Bill Clinton meme sucks Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

One morning this week I was minding my own business, scrolling through Instagram stories, when I noticed several of my friends posted the same photo of former President Bill Clinton, clutching a record and surrounded by several others.



The photo, which originated in a 1999 Onion article, is a new meme: Bill Clinton swag.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this quarantaco dont fkn talk to me if you didnt put good kid maad city as your top 4 albums in that bill clinton meme 3 minutes ago emily that meme of bill clinton with peoples favourite albums makes me insecure of my music taste :( 6 minutes ago TIN-Tech Bloggers That new Bill Clinton meme sucks (Anna Iovine/Mashable!) https://t.co/WcgjmqRUZC 13 minutes ago Denis Fruneau That new Bill Clinton meme sucks https://t.co/sYkOUYXfse 14 minutes ago ω๏๏∂y That new #BillClinton #meme sucks https://t.co/yJeyUn4RhL https://t.co/HqP9ZUBW8Q 20 minutes ago Aron Martinez That new Bill Clinton meme sucks https://t.co/QjmHAKO40Y - via @mashable https://t.co/LtTZBfkrkM 23 minutes ago Principal-IT #Memes #Meme #BillClinton That new Bill Clinton meme sucks https://t.co/mp5P412Tes https://t.co/DxvxDZzcmF 23 minutes ago Lucas Wyrsch That new Bill Clinton meme sucks https://t.co/ykfjVfndUZ 23 minutes ago