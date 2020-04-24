Global  

WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 to 8 people

The Next Web Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 to 8 peopleWhatsApp announced today that it’s expanding its group calling limit from four people to eight people. This makes it easier for you to stay in touch with your friends and family during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was part of a bunch of new product updates announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. [Read: Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double] Earlier this week, the company started to roll out this feature to users of the app’s beta versions on iOS and Android. Now, this functionality will start…

Recent related news from verified sources

WhatsApp will soon support group calls with up to 8 people

Zoom, Houseparty, and Duo should be afraid. The world’s most popular chat service WhatsApp is expanding its group call limit to eight people. As first reported...
The Next Web

Facebook takes on Zoom with Messenger Rooms, no time limit

Read Article Alarmed at the popularity of Zoom in social distancing times that allows up to 100 people to join a video meeting from the comfort of their homes,...
CRN


