WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 to 8 people

Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

WhatsApp announced today that it’s expanding its group calling limit from four people to eight people. This makes it easier for you to stay in touch with your friends and family during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was part of a bunch of new product updates announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. [Read: Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double] Earlier this week, the company started to roll out this feature to users of the app’s beta versions on iOS and Android. Now, this functionality will start…



