Steinberg’s Stay Home Elements Collection lets budding musicians try pro software for 60 days

Amid the turmoil and anxiety of the coronavirus pandemic, many stuck at home have found a silver lining: they can use the extra time on their hands to learn a new skill. If you’ve been spending the past few days brushing up on your music skills in particular, Steinberg is now offering extended trials for its some of its most popular music software. The company recently announced the #StayHome Elements Collection, allowing you to try Cubase, Dorico, and WaveLab Elements for 60 days free of charge. The package also includes the Absolute Collection of VST instruments and effects, including over 6,800…



