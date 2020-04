Man dressed as grim reaper to visit Florida beaches that reopen too early Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

While the coronavirus pandemic is far from over, some U.S. states have decided to reopen as soon as... well, right nowGeorgia was the first to ease restrictions, with businesses like gyms and salons opening FridayMichigan will soon follow suit, following protests from residents.Β



Reopening worries some citizens, medical... πŸ‘“ View full article

0

