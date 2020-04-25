Michigan senator denies wearing Confederate flag face mask, then apologizes

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Michigan state senator Dale Zorn has apologized for wearing a mask appearing to be made from a Confederate flag at the State Capitol on Friday.



Before apologizing, Zorn denied that it was the flag to local news outlet WLNS, stating, "It wasn't a Confederate flag. It was a mask that my wife made for me and she wanted me to wear... 👓 View full article

