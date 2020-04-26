Global  

Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci on 'SNL' reminds viewers not to inject bleach

Mashable Sunday, 26 April 2020
Hey, America! Dr. Fauci knows you have a little crush on him.

So who better to portray the doctor on Saturday Night Live this week than collective crush of the '90s, Brad Pitt?

The deeply random casting likely came about because a few weeks ago, Dr. Fauci jokingly said he'd like the famously handsome star to portray him on...
