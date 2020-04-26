Global  

Adam Sandler crashes 'SNL' to duet with Pete Davidson about being stuck at home

Mashable Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Everyone's feeling a little cooped up two months into social distancing, even celebrities like Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler. 

This week's Saturday Night Live at home brought the show's tradition of topical music videos back with Pete singing "Stuck in the House," an ode to being bored at home featuring a rap verse by SNL...
