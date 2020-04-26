Adam Sandler crashes 'SNL' to duet with Pete Davidson about being stuck at home Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Everyone's feeling a little cooped up two months into social distancing, even celebrities like Pete Davidson and Adam Sandler.



This week's Saturday Night Live at home brought the show's tradition of topical music videos back with Pete singing "Stuck in the House," an ode to being bored at home featuring a rap verse by SNL... 👓 View full article

