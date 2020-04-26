Global  

'SNL' mocked coronavirus protestors and anti-vaxxers in an at-home Weekend Update

Mashable Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Colin Jost and Michael Che performed a brief but topical Weekend Update segment for Saturday Night Live's second at-home show,  and covered everything from Trump's suggestion that people bring "light inside the body" to combat coronavirus to anti-vaxxers reportedly changing their minds on the whole vaccine thing in light of the...
Credit: WGHP - Published
News video: North Carolina nurse speaks out after facing protestors who want the state reopened

North Carolina nurse speaks out after facing protestors who want the state reopened 01:16

 A Forsyth County nurse drove to Raleigh earlier this week dressed in protective gear to silently counter-protest those who want the state to be reopened and to give a voice to her patients.

