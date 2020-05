Samurai PC game 'Total War: Shogun 2' is free for a limited time Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

If being stuck at home has you going stir crazy, fret not. Video games are here to save the day once more.



Acclaimed PC strategy game Total War: Shogun 2 will be available free from 10 a.m. PDT on April 27, providing entire armies of samurai to keep you entertainedGrab it on Steam before 10 a.m. PDT on May 1, and the game is... 👓 View full article

