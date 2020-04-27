Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > AI can tackle the climate emergency — if developed responsibly

AI can tackle the climate emergency — if developed responsibly

The Next Web Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Our planet is altering at a dangerous pace due to climate change. And at the same time, we seem to be entering a period of unprecedented technological transformation. Advances in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and internet-connected devices are creating increasingly complex intelligent technological systems. As pressures on the planet and its climate increase, so does the hope that these novel technologies will be able to help us detect, adapt and respond to the growing environmental crisis. There are plenty of examples of how artificial intelligence could do this. But for that to happen, the people who make and regulate this…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TED - Published
News video: Emergency medicine for our climate fever | Kelly Wanser

Emergency medicine for our climate fever | Kelly Wanser 14:49

 As we recklessly warm the planet by pumping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, some industrial emissions also produce particles that reflect sunshine back into space, putting a check on global warming that we're only starting to understand. Climate activist Kelly Wanser asks: Can we engineer ways...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Turn Back the Clock this Mother's Day! [Video]

Turn Back the Clock this Mother's Day!

Since you can't take your Mother out for Bunch this Mother's Day... you can give her the gift of beautiful, youthful skin! Ulli Haslacher founder and CEO of Pour Moi Skincare wants to "turn back the..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:53Published
Why you should be a climate activist | Luisa Neubauer [Video]

Why you should be a climate activist | Luisa Neubauer

"I dream of a world where geography classes teach about the climate crisis as this one great challenge that was won by people like you and me," says climate activist Luisa Neubauer. With Greta..

Credit: TED     Duration: 17:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Azerbaijan In The Light Of Climate Change – Analysis

Azerbaijan In The Light Of Climate Change – AnalysisBy Shahana Bilalova* *Background* Impact of climate change is felt all around the world and urges countries to take actions. Earlier this year, the...
Eurasia Review

Europe's banks not doing enough on climate: pressure group

Europe's banks not doing enough on climate: pressure groupLondon (AFP) April 25, 2020 Europe's 20 biggest commercial banks are not doing enough to fight climate change - but have made progress in recent years, a...
Energy Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this