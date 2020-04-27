UK spies must ramp up use of AI to fight new threats, says report
Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
UK spies must use AI to counter cyber attacks and augment intelligence analysis, according to a new study commissioned by eavesdropping agency GCHQ. The report warns that hostile states and cybercriminals “will undoubtedly seek to use AI to attack the UK,” through malware that mutates to evade detection and automated social engineering attacks that trick people into divulging confidential information. It also predicts growing threats from deepfakes that manipulate public opinion and interfere with elections, and cyberattacks on national infrastructure. All of these attacks must be countered with AI, according to the report by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a defense and security think tank. [Read: LAPD…
