Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Kimmy Schmidt is back, but this time her story is in our hands. In the full trailer for Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, Netflix's brings back the familiar Black Mirror: Bandersnatch experience and lets the audience decide Kimmy's fate.



Well, kind of.



As with Bandersnatch, viewers have the... 👓 View full article