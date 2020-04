Microsoft Scores Five-Year Coca-Cola Contract Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WebProNews

Microsoft Scores Five-Year Coca-Cola Contract



Microsoft has announced a five-year contract with Coca-Cola to modernize and standardize the beverage company’s software.



Microsoft Scores Five-Year Coca-Cola Contract

Matt Milano 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WPN Microsoft Scores Five-Year Coca-Cola Contract https://t.co/pUVZygG7g9 https://t.co/2xtAtsOj2V 1 hour ago EquityRexx RT @TipRanks: Microsoft Scores Five-Year Software Deal With Coca-Cola https://t.co/IpbD4oVNQL $MSFT $KO 11 hours ago TipRanks Microsoft Scores Five-Year Software Deal With Coca-Cola https://t.co/IpbD4oVNQL $MSFT $KO 11 hours ago