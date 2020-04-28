Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla

Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla

The Next Web Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from TeslaElon Musk is close to a groin-thumping $750 million payoff now that Tesla stock has recovered much of its value lost since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began, Reuters reports. Tesla stock rose more than 10% after the company teased the re-opening of its Fremont, California car plant as early as this Wednesday this week. [Read: Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double] Those hopes were later dashed by a CNBC report that claimed Tesla had canceled plans to bring some employees back to work, citing an internal memo shared with the outlet.…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Tesla
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tesla Cancels Plans for Workers to Return to Fremont Factory [Video]

Tesla Cancels Plans for Workers to Return to Fremont Factory

Tesla workers will not be returning to the Fremont, California factory this week, according to CNBC. Authorities in Alameda County extended health orders limiting the Tesla plant to minimum basic..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published
SpaceX’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Passes Major Pressure Test [Video]

SpaceX’s Mars-Bound Spaceship Passes Major Pressure Test

Elon Musk announced the Starship prototype SN4 passed a cryogenic proof test. The success proves it can survive the extremely high pressures caused by SN4's very cold liquid nitrogen fuel, according to..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double

Remember when Elon Musk wound up in big trouble for joking about taking Tesla private if its stock price hit $420 — all to (allegedly) impress his pop-star...
The Next Web Also reported by •Business Insider

Watch: Fake Elon Musk Zoom-bombs meeting using real-time Deepfake AI

Watch: Fake Elon Musk Zoom-bombs meeting using real-time Deepfake AIA programmer named Ali Aliev recently developed a method for creating Deepfakes in real-time. To test the project, Aliev pretended to be celebrity billionaire...
The Next Web


Tweets about this

SocialBizBrand

SocialBusinessBrand Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla https://t.co/dSQUDteXig 39 minutes ago

gianbellan

gianluca Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla (story by dcanellis) https://t.co/iCWjVnGpI4 - via thenextweb 1 hour ago

MsAngelineTW

Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe So. The world is really gonna sit back while Elon musk and others chuck a gazillion satellites into orbit? What’s g… https://t.co/R7l8LUSUVP 5 hours ago

setchamendi

Silvia Etchamendi Here's What Elon Musk Used To Drive Before Tesla https://t.co/Mf0EsDBf2W 6 hours ago

dariosailor86

dario oliveira RT @thenextweb: Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla (story by @dcanellis) https://t.co/YCIYezYPsX 7 hours ago

thenextweb

TNW Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla (story by @dcanellis) https://t.co/YCIYezYPsX 7 hours ago

plasmaglyphs

CsmcPlsmaInMythology Jesse Ventura: “Oil funded MSM attacks Tesla’s Elon Musk for Coronavirus... https://t.co/6viTlVrkSp Here is an exam… https://t.co/G5QBpqXGQO 8 hours ago

motionadven

Okedi Peter John Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla https://t.co/PUvYn513cG https://t.co/mB5G9if9tq 12 hours ago