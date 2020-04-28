Here’s what Elon Musk needs to get his $750M payday from Tesla

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Elon Musk is close to a groin-thumping $750 million payoff now that Tesla stock has recovered much of its value lost since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic began, Reuters reports. Tesla stock rose more than 10% after the company teased the re-opening of its Fremont, California car plant as early as this Wednesday this week. [Read: Elon Musk bought $45M in Tesla stock since ‘that weed joke’ — now it’s worth double] Those hopes were later dashed by a CNBC report that claimed Tesla had canceled plans to bring some employees back to work, citing an internal memo shared with the outlet.…



