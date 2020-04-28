Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific research

How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific research

The Next Web Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific researchWhether we take it for granted or not, deep learning algorithms have become an inseparable part of our daily lives. Personalized feeds, face and voice recognition, web search, smart speakers, digital assistants, email, and many other applications that we can’t part ways with using deep learning algorithms under the hood. But how effective is deep learning in scientific research, where problems are often much more complex than classifying an image and requirements are much more sensitive than recommending what to buy next? To answer this question, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Google AI researcher Maithra Raghu have put together a comprehensive…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Study finds how American parents are enduring COVID-19 lockdown with their children [Video]

Study finds how American parents are enduring COVID-19 lockdown with their children

Being home with the kids more has seven in ten parents agreeing that being a teacher is harder than their current job, according to new research.Four in five parents confessed to having a newfound..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Beat lockdown blues by learning new skills, suggests psychotherapist [Video]

Beat lockdown blues by learning new skills, suggests psychotherapist

Beat lockdown blues by learning new skills, suggests psychotherapist

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Python Machine Learning, 3rd Ed (Packt)

This is the third edition of a guide to machine learning and deep learning with Python. Authors Sebastian Raschka and Vahid Mirjalili aim to teach the principles...
I Programmer


Tweets about this

londonerized

misteriridescent RT @thenextweb: How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific research https://t.co/vTJrpnkeQd 22 hours ago

thenextweb

TNW How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific research https://t.co/vTJrpnkeQd 22 hours ago

Ai009PROJECT

Programmer's Recruitment and Promotion of AI009 RT @BCardella33: How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific research https://t.co/iRvbSWp1N2 2 days ago

BCardella33

Bonnie Cardella How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific research https://t.co/iRvbSWp1N2 4 days ago

sfeldman0

Scott Feldman Esq. How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific research https://t.co/sPPGVZyoRJ https://t.co/i32UztSs8G 4 days ago

DataAugmented

Gamer Geek How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific research https://t.co/QC4b0yrisR #artificial 4 days ago

gianbellan

gianluca How deep learning can improve how we conduct scientific research https://t.co/dtyGRFqoFr - via thenextweb 4 days ago

EggmanOrWalrus

Phil Resch How deep learning can help scientific research https://t.co/b4exUYb2jw 4 days ago