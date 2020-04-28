How to find copyright-free images (and avoiding a stock photo subscription) Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Whether you use them to demonstrate a point, provide evidence, or simply to break up a long block of text, images are undeniably a homestead in content creation. Unfortunately, not every image you stumble upon is free to use — not without risking getting yourself in legal trouble. Tons of stock photography services like Shutterstock, Getty Images, and iStock have figured out how to monetize your need for visuals by offering often pricey image subscriptions.…



This story continues at The Next Web Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Whether you use them to demonstrate a point, provide evidence, or simply to break up a long block of text, images are undeniably a homestead in content creation. Unfortunately, not every image you stumble upon is free to use — not without risking getting yourself in legal trouble. Tons of stock photography services like Shutterstock, Getty Images, and iStock have figured out how to monetize your need for visuals by offering often pricey image subscriptions.…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources See the Photo Hubble Snapped on Your Birthday with New NASA Tool



Find out what one of NASA's longest-living and most valuable observatories saw on your birthday. The Hubble Birthday Image app is part of the Hubble Space Telescope's 30th anniversary celebration. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:03 Published on April 6, 2020

Tweets about this