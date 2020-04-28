Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > 'Jeopardy!' contestant invokes Chaka Khan's name in a hilariously wrong answer

'Jeopardy!' contestant invokes Chaka Khan's name in a hilariously wrong answer

Mashable Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
A Jeopardy! contestant's gaffe is going viral for being so hilariously off the mark. 

During Monday night's episode, a contestant chose a category labeled "The Zulus," an ethnic group from southern Africa. Host Alex Trebek read the prompt: "Here, as on each Sept. 24, Zulus celebrate a holiday that was named in honor of this...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: 'Jeopardy' contestant's wrong answer has social media in stitches

'Jeopardy' contestant's wrong answer has social media in stitches 01:20

 On “Jeopardy,” close answers are, unfortunately, still wrong answers.However, in the case of contestant Sarah Jett Rayburn, .one close answer was all it took to steal the show and become a viral sensation.On April 27, defending champion Rayburn competed against fellow trivia geniuses Matt Ribel...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

A “Jeopardy!” contestant accidentally gave Joel Embiid a new nickname [Video]

A “Jeopardy!” contestant accidentally gave Joel Embiid a new nickname

This “Jeopardy!” contestant got this sports question about Joel Embiid so hilariously wrong

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:36Published
'Do A180': 'Jeopardy' Contestant's Botched Answer Gives Sixers Joel Embiid New Nickname [Video]

'Do A180': 'Jeopardy' Contestant's Botched Answer Gives Sixers Joel Embiid New Nickname

This Philadelphia 76ers star has a new nickname because of a hilarious wrong answer on "Jeopardy."

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Jeopardy! contestant has chaka Khan blunder – then makes show history

'Ladies and gentlemen, you have just witnessed something that never happens on our programme'
Independent

Alex Trebek Praises ‘Jeopardy’ Contestant for Doing ‘Something That Never Happens’ on ‘Jeopardy’ (Video)

Monday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” marked the first time in the show’s history that a contestant has ever explained their answer — and Alex Trebek loved...
The Wrap


Tweets about this

PavelNosok

Pavel Nosok ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant invokes Chaka Khan’s name in a hilariously wrong answer https://t.co/SbgqwwgC0k https://t.co/8pzDqaJDw5 14 minutes ago

Alexabirdsong

Alexa Birdsong RT @TheArticleTrunk: ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant invokes Chaka Khan’s name in a hilariously wrong answer https://t.co/FYyURhXm1o https://t.co/ej… 17 minutes ago

Ktownclassified

Kelownaclassifieds 'Jeopardy!' contestant invokes Chaka Khan's name in a hilariously wrong answer https://t.co/Xuz8mTmCA2 19 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant invokes Chaka Khan’s name in a hilariously wrong answer https://t.co/FYyURhXm1o https://t.co/ejULRytcq4 19 minutes ago

Brian02163188

Brian B. 'Jeopardy!' contestant invokes Chaka Khan's name in a hilariously wrong answer https://t.co/BtK3zq4uAq via @mashable 22 minutes ago

linnieunbos

Linnie Boseaver [Mashable] 'Jeopardy!' contestant invokes Chaka Khan's name in a hilariously wrong answer https://t.co/jb0upoycsE 23 minutes ago

Current_Knewz

ω๏๏∂y '#Jeopardy!' contestant invokes #ChakaKhan's name in a hilariously wrong answer https://t.co/ggxOdCzaW4 https://t.co/wng3VzF6l2 24 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch 'Jeopardy!' contestant invokes Chaka Khan's name in a hilariously wrong answer https://t.co/Gq28u6W6me 25 minutes ago