Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Two years past the release of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Ubisoft has finally revealed the title and setting for their next release in the series: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, set during the 9th century Viking invasion of Saxon kingdoms and starring a male protagonist named Eivor.



Valhalla was slowly unveiled in a 8-hour... 👓 View full article