Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Internet News > The next Assassin’s Creed game is a Viking adventure called Valhalla

The next Assassin’s Creed game is a Viking adventure called Valhalla

The Next Web Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
The next Assassin’s Creed game is a Viking adventure called ValhallaUbisoft is taking advantage of a captive audience to give a tantalizing glimpse of the next game in the Assassin’s Creed series. In a reveal that dovetails with leaked details from months ago, we now know that the next adventure in gaming’s own historical Magic School Bus series will be set in the Viking era, and it’ll be called Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Watch the World Premiere of Assassin's Creed Valhalla April 30th at 8am PDT / 5pm CEST. #AssassinsCreed — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 29, 2020 The company teased the reveal with an art stream. The person streaming is artist BossLogic, who’s…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Valhalla The Legend of Thor movie [Video]

Valhalla The Legend of Thor movie

Valhalla The Legend of Thor movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: No man, woman or child may defy the Gods. When Thor and Loke seek refuge in the home of mortals, the youngest son fails to heed a warning..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:43Published
JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie – Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart: Top 10 Moments [Video]

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie – Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart: Top 10 Moments

JUMANJI THE NEXT LEVEL movie – Top 10 Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart Moments In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The next Assassin’s Creed game is being revealed on YouTube

It looks like Ubisoft is in the process of officially unveiling the next Assassin’s Creed game in a live stream on YouTube. After inside sources confirmed...
9to5Toys

A Photoshop livestream is slowly revealing the next Assassin's Creed

In the absence of trade shows and other physical preview events, publishers are getting creative with their video game marketing. Today, Ubisoft casually...
engadget


Tweets about this

iqbal_deq

Muhammad Iqbal RT @IGN: The next game in the Assassin's Creed franchise is officially called Assassin's Creed Valhalla! Full trailer coming tomorrow: http… 1 minute ago

ptm3rd

ｸﾘｽﾄﾌ RT @AccessTheAnimus: The stream and the reveal art are finally complete and the title of the next #AssassinsCreed game was announced! It’s… 3 minutes ago

newspages

Newspages The next Assassin’s Creed game is a Viking adventure called Valhalla The Next Web | April 29, 2020 https://t.co/xHKfR4pNZk #news 3 minutes ago

HeidiCTaylor

Heidi Taylor RT @EW: Assassin's Creed Valhalla revealed as next game in series, Viking setting confirmed https://t.co/kvAKbl6RjQ 3 minutes ago

livin_omanga

T- Bag RT @thegameawards: The next Assassin's Creed game, Valhalla, will be revealed tomorrow with a 4 minute trailer. https://t.co/9M36CyfMGb 3 minutes ago

temptedpost

Tempted Post Next Assassin's Creed Game Revealed as Assassin's Creed Valhalla https://t.co/bSh9CCEaiB #AssassinsCreedValhalla 5 minutes ago

RealCodeTips

Code Tips Assassin's Creed Valhalla confirms next game set in Viking Age - CNET https://t.co/rnvUTyRo4W 5 minutes ago

MobilesAppStore

Mobiles App Stores The next Assassin’s Creed game is a Viking adventure called Valhalla https://t.co/k1xFpxuzMh https://t.co/gWjPuCAiwq 5 minutes ago